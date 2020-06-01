Xbox Series X Will support “Thousands of Games” When It Launches This Holiday Season

- Advertisement -

Microsoft announced on Thursday that the Xbox series X would support”thousands of matches” as it launches this holiday season thanks to backward compatibility.

The Xbox team has already spent over 100,000 hours testing Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to make sure they will be playable on the Xbox Series X.

Microsoft says backwards compatible matches can also support HDR as well as 120FPS.

There were many reasons that the PlayStation 4 overtook the Xbox One quickly and never looked back, but if there was one area where Sony was taken on by Microsoft and won in this generation, it was service for antique games.

Microsoft made backward compatibility a priority comparatively early on, as the next generation of consoles tactics this holiday season, and that devotion has only grown stronger.

In a blog article on Thursday, Xbox series X manager of application management, Jason Ronald comprehensive the long”journey” that the organization has chosen to create elderly games playable on its new consoles.

It all began with the announcement of Xbox 360 backward compatibility coming to the Xbox One. This resulted in being playable on the Xbox One, together with some of the most well-known franchises from the original Xbox. But Ronald says that the same team is”pushing the envelope again with Xbox Series X.”

Together with the group having already spent over 100,000 hours playtesting elderly matches, Ronald reveals that”thousands of matches are already playable on Xbox Series X today.” He adds that a number of the team members use the Series X as their first games” and switching between generations is seamless.” By now this holiday season is launched by the Xbox collection X, Ronald states that the team will have spent over 200,000 hours ensuring as many games will be playable as soon as you take the console out of the box.

But merely having the ability to play older games on your Xbox Series X isn’t sufficient: “The compatibility group has invented brand new methods that enable more names to operate at higher resolutions and image quality while still respecting the artistic intent and vision of the founders. We are also creating new classes of inventions including the ability to double the frame rate of a select set of titles from 30 fps to 60 fps or 60 fps to 120 fps.”

The Xbox Series X also uses an HDR facelift technique which can add games and HDR support, and it’s going to have zero effect on the operation of the game because the platform handles it. Not only can this work for games, but it may also be implemented to Xbox and Xbox 360 games. Plus, the Quick Resume feature that Microsoft announced a couple of months past works with new and backward compatible matches.

Fans are distressed to see next-generation games running on the Xbox collection X, but regardless of how thrilling the newest Halo looks, console launches tend to be frustratingly quiet concerning the volume of quality games. Microsoft might have the ability to sidestep this problem altogether if the Series X supports”tens of thousands” of games on day one.