Xbox series X: ‘New Classes’ Of Games To Fight PS5

It is safe to say that Microsoft and Sony are embracing approaches with PS5 and the Xbox series X. Sony has signaled that the PS5 will be about experiences only possible on new hardware, while Microsoft aims to unite gamers with titles playable across generations.

But how does that sit with the fact that on paper, the Xbox Series X appears to offer the technical grunt? In an interview with our sister site, Microsoft’s director of program management for Xbox Series X, GamesRadar tried to shed some light.

“Among the exciting things about establishing a new generation console is you are setting the direction for another seven to ten decades of game development,” Ronald said. “You’re going to see completely new types of games, transformative gameplay experiences which you’ve never seen before.”

All of this is possible, Ronald describes, as a result of the energy of the Xbox Series X –“a level of functionality never before seen in the console” To put it differently, only because Microsoft is planning on continued support for Xbox One, that does not mean in upgrading, that you won’t get a huge benefit — especially, Ronald says, in the manner games’feel’.

“With past console productions, the primary focus has been on images improvements — and with this next-generation, we will continue to observe a step-change in graphical fidelity. But what’s more, with this generation, is the power that you can feel,” Ronald said, describing this can manifest itself in the shape of high framerates, ultra-low latency, and a movement towards the elimination of loading times.

However, Microsoft understands how important history is to players. By adding Xbox 360 backward compatibility midway through, the business got a shot. Maybe that’s why it’s there from the beginning for the Series X.

“As we go into this next generation with Xbox Series X, we’re dedicated to tearing down all of the obstacles that exist in the ecosystem,” Ronald explained. That does not only mean crossplay backward compatibility — or”cross-generational play,” as he calls it — but encompasses things such as your saved progress, achievements, and your very gaming heritage.

“We want to make sure that everybody’s able to perform irrespective of the device they decide to play on, and they have that great shared experience collectively,” he added.

It is a vision. The question is if players will be won over by Microsoft’s comprehensive strategy, or whether it will be Sony’s’out with the old, ‘ with the new’ mantra which will succeed when both matches later this season, go to head.