WWE Backlash 2020 Live Stream: Online Watch, Card, Date And Start Time

The Greatest? Now? Yes, WWE Backlash 2020 live streams are here, so we can learn if WWE managed to chew. Yes, WWE has raised the stakes to some point where the upcoming match has been overshadowed by mocking WWE for its claims.

Yes, when Charly Caruso reported that Edge vs. Randy Orton in Backlash — a one-fall singles match that is straightforward — gets the opportunity we all had the same response. “What the hell?”

A lot of the hilarity inherent in this match is that Randy Orton has not had a game of the year competition in years (if ever), and the pair’s Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 wasn’t great, or even shut.

That is having been said; we’d like to be surprised. And the pair tried their hardest (the game is already recorded ) to ensure it is excellent. WWE Backstage is bringing Bret Hart next week, and we are guessing he may not rate it 10/10.

Elsewhere on the card, our eyes are attracted against Andrade to Apollo Crews U.S. Championship shield. With Paul Heyman being removed from his position as Raw’s Executive Director, we’re mainly concerned. Crews push might come to a halt.

WWE Backlash 2020 card

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley — WWE Championship Match

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison — Universal Championship Handicap Match

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade — United States Championship Match

Our selections are marked in bold.

To see WWE Backlash 2020 online using a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you are away from home and logging into public Wi-Fi to flow the PPV (which I have done from the U.K., among other areas ), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that network to cut down on data usage; however, it opens any non-secured action, and a virtual private network will conceal your internet activities.

The VPN is ExpressVPN. It satisfies the VPN demands of the majority of consumers, offering exceptional compatibility with most devices and connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access over 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service is done in our testing, and we discovered customer service responsive.

WWE Backlash 2020 stream via the WWE Network

There is only 1 way to observe. Get the WWE Network fired up as the pre-show has started!

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time readers, is the best place to watch Backlash 2020. Almost everywhere, 1 month of their WWE Network prices 18 percent up to a standard PPV (WWE pushed PPVs during WrestleMania season, but they’ve calmed that language for MITB).