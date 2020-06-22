WWDC 2020: Apple’s Annual Worldwide Developers Conference Was Forced To Go Online Due To The Novel Coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference was made to get on the internet due to this novel coronavirus; also, WWDC 2020 will flow live at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on June 22nd.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 14 and new variants of macOS, tvOS, iPadOS, and watchOS, but some new hardware may be shown, for instance, the very first ARM-based Mac. (WWDC 2020)

We already know about some of iOS 14’s most significant alterations and updates because of a leaked build of the applications that started making the rounds months ago.

Earlier this year, nearly every media convention, reveal event, an in-person assembly was canceled due to their novel coronavirus pandemic. Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference was a part of the ancient wave of cancellations.

Still, on March 13th, Apple confirmed that WWDC 2020 would be moving online, offering”a complete program with an online keynote and sessions.” The keynote is what the majority of us are tuning in for, and should you want to see everything Apple has to offer for developers and consumers alike, you can tune in below at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

We have heard competing notions about what Apple plans to showcase, but there’s little doubt that an appearance will be made by iOS 14. Apple pulls the curtain on the most recent edition of its operating platform at WWDC, and regardless of the newest format and place, that’s not going to change in 2020. By the stream’s end, we will have a picture of the software coming out. (WWDC 2020)

However, Apple hasn’t said a word, but an early build of this upgrade leaked, and reports about new features and modifications have been trickling out since. From what we’ve heard, the most significant shift in iOS 14 will be a customizable home display using a listing view that will let you see all your installed apps at once. There have been signs of widgets, but it is unclear if those will cut. (WWDC 2020)

Along with an iOS update, we’ll also see new variants of tvOS such as Apple TV, macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS for your Apple Watch, all of which should have programmer betas.

Of course, most of us are hoping to have a peek at new hardware, and rumors have suggested that Apple will use this as a chance to announce the Macs. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple was working on its ARM-based processors for many decades. The plan was to introduce them this summer to give programmers plenty of time to correct their programs in anticipation of next year’s launch. That said, we also heard yesterday from the Jon Prosser today which Apple will not show off any new hardware:

Looking like any possible hardware has been scrapped for WWDC tomorrow 🤔 Might be wrong about this one. Would love to be wrong! I’ll be surprised with all of you, either way! — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 21, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, he clarified that we would hear about ARM; however, it doesn’t sound like seeing a new Mac at the event. After the event concludes this afternoon, In any event, we’ll know in only a couple of hours. (WWDC 2020)