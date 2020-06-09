Work In Progress Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

For those looking after the comedy television series to relieve your stress, we have interesting details about television series. In recent days, we could see that there is a lot of expectation towards the comedy series. Work in Progress has made its initial debut entry in the television entertainment industry on December 8, 2019. Based on the positive response from the audience, development has renewed the series for the second season. This is one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the first season. Fans are extremely excited knowing about the renewal update of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Work in Progress season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series follows a Comedy genre. Its created by Abby McEnany and Tim Mason. The story of the series is written by Abby McEnany, Tim Mason, Lilly Wachowski. Tim Mason is the director of the series. Work in Progress has completed the first season consisting of 8 episodes. It’s said that each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes and told to holds more than million active view

When Is Work in Progress Season 2 Release Date?

Work in Progress season 2 will be released later this year. As of now, we of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the release date of the television series. Leaks and speculations suggest that the second season of the series will be released within this year. The development progress of the series has been halted due to unavoidable circumstances. Even if te sooting Progress gets, delayed fans can expect the series within this year without further delay.

Similar to the first season of the series, fans can enjoy the series through an American pay television network, Showtime. These are the information related to release date and streaming details of Work in Progress season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included in Work In Progress Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of the second season of the series. It’s expected that there won’t be any changes in the cast details of the series. Most of the main cast of the series will be retained to maintain the spontaneity during the rumors scenes. We need to wait for some time to get the official confirmation about the cast details of Work In Progress Season 2. We provide cast details form the previous season for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series

Following are the cast included in Work In Progress Season 2

Abby McEnany as Abby,

Karin Anglin as Alison,

Celeste Pechous as Campbell,

Julia Sweeney as a fictionalized version of herself,

Theo Germaine as Chris,

Gerard Neugent as Mike,

Echaka Agba as Melanie,

Armand Fields as King,

Weird Al Yankovic as a fictionalized version of himself.