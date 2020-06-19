Home TV Series Netflix Will Netflix release Lucifer season 5 in July 2020?
By- Vikash Kumar
The wait for Lucifer season 5 proceeds as we enter summer 2020.

If it had not been for COVID-19, new episodes could have already arrived, most likely. At the minimum, we would understand the Lucifer season 5 release date. The health of the crew and the cast is more important than our impatience! However, is the wait over?

When the launch date for Lucifer season 5 was not announced in April or May, we knew we were probably in for a long wait. It is now June, and all we know is the premiere date statement is coming”soon,” however, that was three weeks ago. Could”soon” mean July?

Here’s what we know!

July matches”soon,” as it’s been three weeks as this promise, but it is such a relative term.

No matter because we haven’t heard the release date for Lucifer season 5, there’s a good chance we won’t find the new season in July.

We already know a number of the big titles coming to Netflix in July, such as The Kissing Booth 2, The Umbrella Academy, and The Baby-Sitters Club. Lucifer is more significant than all of those, except possibly The Kissing Booth, so we must assume Netflix would have announced the Lucifer season 5 release date if the season has been forthcoming in July.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

