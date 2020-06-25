Home Hollywood Who Framed Roger Rabbit 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More...
Who Framed Roger Rabbit 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Details

By- Anand mohan
Who Framed Roger Rabbit, 1988 live-action marvel by Robert Zemeckis, has suffered a lot due to the competitive war between Disney and Spielberg over custody.

There have been lots of amazing traditional work together with the character construction, not created sequels and theme park draws over the movie where the viewers are kept away due to the malicious fight.

The work of gold could have been standing out among all the other Disney productions if given a chance.

Release Date

About the release dates, it’s reported that we are going to have the sequel released on February 18, 2022.

However, in recent occasions, it’s noted that director Robert Zemeckis is not certain about the release of the next film. The odds are almost slim says the press. He is seen more disposed towards his newest movie Allied.

We also have J.J Adams who was stated to be carrying a role in rebooting Roger Rabbit 2. He is rumored to have meetings with Spielberg over the discussions regarding Roger Rabbit 2.

Cast

Bob Hoskins played the role of Eddie Valiant.
Bob Hoskins as Eddie Valiant
Christopher Lloyd as Judge Doom
Charles Fleischer because the voices of Roger Rabbit, Benny the Cab, Greasy, and Psycho
Stubby Kaye as Marvin Acme
Joanna Cassidy as Dolores
Alan Tilvern as R.K. Maroon
Lou Hirsch as Baby Herman
Kathleen Turner as the voice of Jessica Rabbit (uncredited)
Amy Irving as the singing voice of Jessica Rabbit
Jerry Lewis as the pub client

Plot

The plot of Who Framed Roger Rabbit follows Roger Rabbit being disowned by his parents who inform him that he is a toon. He puts forth to find his real parents and goes off to L.A. On his way he meets a girl named Jessica, his to be wife. Things turn out on him after which he is delivered to the military to fight against the Nazis.

We do not have a plot yet etched out for the sequel, neither there’s an apt cast decided. I hope to receive a clutch over the updates shortly!

The...
