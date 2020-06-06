When will the American Gods season 3 be released?

- Advertisement -

Season two of the show was released in March 2019. So we can assume that season 3 will release in 2020. Although Starz and Amazon have not yet confirmed date, we can guess that fans of the show will be waiting until at least the Autumn of 2020. It could be due to the Coronavirus Pandemic but once everything is well again, we’ll see season 3 soon.

Cast

Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon)

Ian McShane (Odin/Mr. Wednesday)

Emily Browning (Laura Moon)

Crispin Glover (Mr. World)

Manson Blythe Danner

Is there an American Gods season three trailer?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted. But hopefully, we’ll get a glimpse at what’s happening in the show soon! Till then stay updated with us.