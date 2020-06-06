Home TV Series When will Supernatural Season 15 hit the screens? Keep reading to know...
When will Supernatural Season 15 hit the screens? Keep reading to know more!

By- Aparna.S Raj
Supernatural first debuted in 2005. Since then, it has been one of the highest-rated shows of all time. The show revolves around two brothers who hunt ghosts, demons, monsters, and other supernatural creatures. The show has Jared Padalecki, Katie Cassidy, and Jensen Ackles in lead roles.

Now, the series is all set to come up with its fifteenth season in 2020. In March, the makers announced about this season and also confirmed that, with this season, the show will bid adieu to the fans.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 9- The Trap

What will Supernatural: Season 15 be all about?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 9

However, Dabb has promised that the show will conclude despite the unexpected delays.

Screen Rant’s Michael Kennedy mentions Supernatural 16 can be in the process due to seven full-length episodes still put on hold.

He further adds, “Supernatural’s writers and producers now have extra months to tweak and improve the script, possibly even incorporating fan suggestions toward the episodes already aired in season 15.”

