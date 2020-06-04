When will Rick and Morty Season 5 release? Here’s all you need to know!

- Advertisement -

The animated sitcom series Rick and Morty just finished its fourth season. After this, the fans of the series are eager to know about the story of the next season. As per reports, season 5 will be very entertaining, as the makers have a lot of new things planned for this season.

When will Rick & Morty Season 5 release?

According to sources, Rick & Morty season 5 is expected to release in the fall of 2021. But, we still don’t have any official release date for the show as of now. We will update you as soon as we know something.

Who will be the Cast members for Season 5?

As per reports, the cast members of the show might include:

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez

Justin Roiland as Morty Smith

Tom Kenny as Squanchy

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Johnson as Mr. Goldenfold

Dan Harmon as Birdperson

Maurice LaMarche as Abradolph Lincler

Justin Roiland as Mr. Poopybutthole

Kari Wahlgren as Jessica

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Cassie Steele as Tammy

What will be the storyline for Rick and Morty Season 5?

As per reports, Adult Swim bought Rick & Morty for an additional 70 episodes. This means that the show will go-on up to 10 seasons. After this news was out, the fans are thrilled as they will get a lot of content to binge-watch.

Season 4 of Rick & Morty was very exciting for the fans. The finale of the season came with a revelation about the cloning of Beth. This came as a big twist in the tale. Also, one of the clones is out there and is on her adventure. After watching this, the fans are eager to see what Season 5 has to offer.

As per reports, Rick & Morty Season 5 is expected to continue with the story from where it stopped in season 4. The story will revolve around the current situation of Beth for a while, and then it will go-on with the much-hyped ‘Evil Morty’ information. Also, Rick & Morty Season 5 is expected to have ten episodes, just like the previous season.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.