When will Outer Banks season 2 be released on Netflix?

By- Vikash Kumar
Netflix‘s Outer Banks was a success in its first season. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting season 2 of this series. As the co-writer, Josh Pate is currently working on the script for the season, and there’s good news. The series is renewed for another season, and fans are loving it. Here are the upgrades on the season.

When will Outer Banks season 2 be released on Netflix?

According to Into Chase Stokes’ Instagram account, the year wrapped in October 2019 and 1 started filming April 2019. The show aired in April 2020. We could expect a season if the identical production schedule is followed by year 2. However, on hold, talk to filming and renewal will undoubtedly be due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Outer Banks Season two: Cast?

The cast will comprise of the members from season one mostly. So we can see Madelyn Cline return and Chase Stokes to the show as Sarah Cameron and John B. And Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) will also be back. There are reports that Charles Eastern and Madison Bailey are also back. There’s not any news on the new addition to the cast of this show yet.

Outer Banks season 2 plot: What could happen?

After The events of the final episode of the season, John B and Sarah are (miraculously) in their way to the Bahamas, while everybody back at the OBX believes they got caught in the hurricane and died.

Season 2, if It is revived, will soon pick up after we left, with John B and Sarah’s narrative revolving around the Bahamas, and whether or not they’ll a) locate the golden and b) make it back to the OBX.

While revealing that he had been operating on writing season two , Pate cautioned that we would devote several episodes with John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) from the Bahamas, before bringing it back to the Outer Banks, to reunite with the Pogues.

“The Pogues think that John B. and Sarah are dead,” said Pate, “so we understood that that gave us some dramatic possibilities that we could explore before we get them. We love that portion of the show, obtaining the Pogues together. That is when we feel as if this series is working the best.”

