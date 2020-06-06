Home TV Series When will Log Horizon hit the screens? Here's all you need to...
When will Log Horizon hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know about the show!

By- Aparna.S Raj
Log Horizon is a Japanese series. It was on-air in 2013 and was a big hit.

Log Horizon Season 3 Release Date

The episode of Log Horizon premiered on October 5, 2013. The year conducted until March 22, 2014, and had 25 episodes. It was airing on NHK Educational TV.

As per reports, Season 2 of the show premiered on October 4, 2014. Season 2 conducted till March 28, 2015, and had 25 episodes too.

After 5 years of season two being on-air, season 3 was announced. This was excellent news for fans. Though there haven’t been any reports about this particular launch date, Season 3 of the show will be released in October 2020.

Log Horizon
A still from Log Horizon

But this release date could be pushed ahead as the creation of series and films has been stopped as a result of the pandemic.

As per reports, Season 3 will be released globally by Studio Deen, exactly like the prior two seasons.

Log Horizon Season 3 Cast

Though no official news about season 3 of Log Horizon being on-air , we can expect it to have  Mike Yager as Shiroe, Joji Nakata as Nyanta, Emiri Kato as Akstsuki, Yumi Hara as Marielle, Nao Tamora and Minori, Daiki Yamashita as Touya, Krystal LaPorte as Ashlynn, Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsugu, Jovan Jackson as Nyanta, Katelyn Barr as Brigandia Jerk and many others.

Log Horizon Season 3 Plot

The story is about thirty million Japanese players that are logged on into a huge multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) at the time update and surprisingly find themselves hauled to the virtual game world and playing their in-game avatars.

Amidst all this, a socially embarrassing gamer called Shiroe, who’s the most important character of this series, along with his pals, Akatsuki and Naotsugu, decide to team up so that they can face this virtual world, that has somehow been their simple now. They face many challenges and obstacles on their journey.

Log Horizon
A still from Log Horizon

With countless gamers, the MMORPG Elder Tale is now famous all around the world, by its 11th expansion package.

Though no details on the plot of season 3 is available, it is for sure that it will be contingent upon the expansion package that was 12th.

Aparna.S Raj

