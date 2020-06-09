When will Euphoria season 2 be released? Who is returning for season two?

- Advertisement -

Last year, the good people at HBO gave us another amazing series to become ridiculously obsessed with: Euphoria. If you’ve been living under a stone, it’s basically Degrassi, but on steroids Molly, Xanax, Fentanyl, and whatever other medication the kids on the show do. Pregnancy, attack, addiction, and toxic connections were covered in the eight episodes of the first season, but the East Highland students’ tales are far from over. You are in luck if you are caught up in its rush –the show is coming to get round two. Here’s everything we know so much, on filming including the update.

What we do know about the plot and cast if season 2?

The Plot will still revolve around the high school students and notably Rue. And will concentrate on issues. Be ready for another contentious and troublesome journey on Euphoria season 2.

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer Sweeney, and Alexa are coming back. They are all currently carrying their characters. Euphoria season 2 is prepared to take the storyline forward.

Who is returning for season two?

Hopefully, Everyone! HBO left lots of loose ends, so fingers crossed following season picks up right where we left off. Season 1 focused a great deal on Maddy, Jules, Nate, Rue, Cassie, McKay and Kat. Fingers crossed Fez, Lexi, Gia, and Ethan get their stories told in the new year.

One new cast member linking the series: Waves tar Kelvin Harrison Jr.. He supported his rumored casting in a recent appearance on Sophisticated’s View Less podcast. “I wasn’t speaking about it for a while but we are in Quarantine, YOLO. Yes, I am performing Euphoria. I’m excited,” Harrison told the outlet. “You understand, before quarantine we had been about to begin our first day, then we have locked down, but the camera tests were sick, the fittings were sick, the dining table reads have been amazing. The scripts are really amazing and everyone is excited for this. [Sam Levinson is] a fantastic storyteller and a writer, and world-building and the aesthetic they do in that series is so exceptional and he pushes boundaries. So I’m excited to step into that space and do my part.”

“I’ve never seen a character in this way, period…I Do not think a character like this…I can almost argue that it has not yet been done,” Harrison said when asked about his secretive function. “It’s interesting, it is unquestionably a character of the time and that is all I’ve got. He is interesting.”

When will Euphoria season 2 be released?

Although HBO, no has supported a second season Official release date has been announced at present. But it is said by HBO Will be published in 2020 [through Teen Vogue]. It should air in the united states in June, using a UK premiere if it follows the exact same pattern as season 1 though.