We all know, the American Teen Drama, Euphoria, became an instant hit as soon as it was released back in June 2019. The show received positive reviews for the exceptional acting by the start of the show including actors Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, and Maude Apatow in lead roles. After that, the fans are eagerly waiting for Euphoria 2.

When will Euphoria 2 hit the screens?

Now, there is two news regarding the renewal of the show. One is good news and the other is the sad one. The good news is that, before the lockdown started, HBO informed that the cast was all- set for the table reads and the shooting. But, the sad news is, ever since the lockdown announcement in March, Euphoria’s production has been put on hold.

It is clear from this news that the show is already halfway done. After the lockdown, the makers just need to assemble the cast and start the shoot.

Looking at the condition of the lockdown, the fans might have to wait till 2021 for the second season to release.

Who will be the cast members for the season?

Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Angus Cloud as Fezco

Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs

Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez

Algee Smith as Christopher McKay

What is the plotline of Euphoria 2?

After the original season being such a massive hit, the show will most probably return with a blast. Euphoria is all about some high school students and their experiences of friendships, love, trauma, sex, drugs, and identity.

The show ended on a very high note leaving all the fans in confusion. Everyone was wondering whether Rue is alive or dead. But, the makers of Euphoria have cleared the air around various other things. Sam Levinson, The writer of the show, has confirmed that Rue (Zendaya) is still alive and will return in the second season.

Also, for further proof, Zendaya herself said in an interview that, “I literally can’t wait. I just want to get back to it so badly. I miss it.”

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.