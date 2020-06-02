Home TV Series HBO When will Euphoria 2 hit the screens ? Here's all you need...
TV SeriesHBO

When will Euphoria 2 hit the screens ? Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
- Advertisement -

We all know, the American Teen Drama, Euphoria, became an instant hit as soon as it was released back in June 2019. The show received positive reviews for the exceptional acting by the start of the show including actors Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, and Maude Apatow in lead roles. After that, the fans are eagerly waiting for Euphoria 2.

When will Euphoria 2 hit the screens?

Now, there is two news regarding the renewal of the show. One is good news and the other is the sad one. The good news is that, before the lockdown started, HBO informed that the cast was all- set for the table reads and the shooting. But, the sad news is, ever since the lockdown announcement in March, Euphoria’s production has been put on hold.

Euphoria

It is clear from this news that the show is already halfway done. After the lockdown, the makers just need to assemble the cast and start the shoot.

Looking at the condition of the lockdown, the fans might have to wait till 2021 for the second season to release.

Who will be the cast members for the season?

  • Zendaya as Rue Bennett
  • Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard
  • Angus Cloud as Fezco
  • Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs
  • Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez
  • Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard
  • Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs
  • Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez
  • Algee Smith as Christopher McKay

What is the plotline of Euphoria 2?

After the original season being such a massive hit, the show will most probably return with a blast. Euphoria is all about some high school students and their experiences of friendships, love, trauma, sex, drugs, and identity.

Euphoria

The show ended on a very high note leaving all the fans in confusion. Everyone was wondering whether Rue is alive or dead. But, the makers of Euphoria have cleared the air around various other things. Sam Levinson, The writer of the show, has confirmed that Rue (Zendaya) is still alive and will return in the second season.

Also, for further proof, Zendaya herself said in an interview that, “I literally can’t wait. I just want to get back to it so badly. I miss it.”

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.

Also Read:   “Drifters’’ Season 2: Recent Updates On Release Date, Plot, Cast, Episodes And Everything You Need to know
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Love Island, after six weeks of South African romance we have the first winners of the winter version
Aparna.S Raj

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!
Also Read:   Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, News & Everything We Know About Season 2 of HBO's 'Euphoria'
Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend