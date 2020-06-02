When Is The Release Date Of Lucifer Season 5 On Netflix? Who In The Cast Of Season 5?

- Advertisement -

While Lucifer fans are still waiting for its fifth season of the Netflix play to drop, there’s been some exciting news regarding the future of the series. Here is everything fans will need to understand about if season six has been verified and all of the newest upgrades.

When Is The Release Date Of Lucifer Season 5 On Netflix?

There is no official launch date for Lucifer Season 5. Production shutdowns stopped filming the show, though there were alleged. With that in mind, Season 5 is scheduled to premiere at a certain stage in 2020.

Who In The Cast Of Lucifer Season 5?

The main cast — Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris — are all set to return in Season 5.

Tricia Helfer, that looked in Season 2 and Season 3 Charlotte, as Lucifer’s mother, will even come back in Season 5. Maybe the biggest casting thing, however, is that 24 vet Dennis Haysbert will be playing God, aka Lucifer’s dear old dad. It’ll be the first time God has appeared onscreen in Luciferi and his presence should result in an exciting dynamic.

Is There A Trailer For Lucifer Season 5?

No, there’s no preview for Season 5 however.

Has Lucifer Been Renewed For Season 6?

There’s no confirmation that Netflix has revived the series just yet, however, the route seems following the show runners and Tom Ellis inked new deals to return set for Season 6. According to TV Line, Ellis’ contract negotiations came to a halt in April, purportedly because the celebrity rejected Warner’s initial offer. But, Ellis is on board and Season 6’s odds are large.