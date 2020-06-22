- Advertisement -

Move over Donald; there is a new lawmaker in the city. This one might be Even callous, too. Uber-confident and slick as you like, Payton Hobart, played by Ben Platt, took us on a thrilling effort journey in The Politician season one. From tear-jerking Joni Mitchell covers to rabble-rousing speeches, Payton showed everyone how to hold an audience’s attention — including ours. We would vote for him if we could.

When is The Politician season 2 release date?

Way back when Netflix verified that it would be releasing The Politician in 2018, Deadline disclosed that the new series had”obtained a two-season straight-to-series sequence.” In other words, The Politician was renewed by Netflix for a second season before it was made, much like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

For if we can expect season 2, it is currently unclear. Still, Netflix is inclined to operate on annual cycles, so we guess that we’ll be watching The Politician season 2 in September or October 2020. And, if it’s anything like the first season, there’ll be eight episodes for us to enjoy.

Sadly, it didn’t go the way in season, and the Long Run of all Payton One finished with a victory, failed love, and a shocking loss of wealth. The finale gave us a sneak peek at where the story might go, but what exactly does The Politician season 2 have in store for our well-dressed clique of power-hungry politicos?

How many seasons will there be?

The original plan was for five lots of episodes, Different campaign race. Does this mean year five will culminate with the election? We are unsure, but President Payton has a lovely ring to it…

It pays to be wary though, as Netflix has canceled a fair few of its most high profile series lately (The OA, Tuca & Bertie). The Politician, As we know, boasts a significant budget and spends on its cast. If the ax falls, if it does not bring in the punters by season 3, do not be surprised.

Which cast members will return?

If you watched the finale, you’d know it’s pretty much impossible to Carry without season one’s main characters on the narrative. Besides, if The Politician were originally commissioned for two series, you would expect the cast had to register for both.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for The Politician season two has now dropped, teasing Payton and Dede’s ruthless battle, as well as some big betrayals on the way.