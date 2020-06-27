When is The Flash season 7 out? Who will be in The cast for season 7?

- Advertisement -

The CW revived The Flash for Season 7 in back in January 2020, which was unsurprising considering it’s been the network’s highest-rated series for six seasons. It’s just been a month since the series capped off three episodes before schedule, its sixth season.

Even so, The Flash has Seen some behind-the-scenes changes before its seventh season. Bearing that in mind, here’s what we know thus far about Season 7, including the expected release date, cast, plot, and much more.

When is The Flash season 7 out?

While fans are delighted to hear The Flash season The CW gave seven the go-ahead, the information is bittersweet.

The Flash premieres are running until December.

The show then returns wrap up in late Spring.

But, due to the present coronavirus epidemic, The Flash period seven launch date was delayed.

The CW has confirmed.

The Flash isn’t the only CW series to be postponed due to the pandemic.

All American, Riverdale, and batwoman Legacies will also be slated for January 2021 release.

The Flash will stay in its Tuesday at slot, and it will be followed by coming to Superman and Lois at 9 pm.

Who will be in The Flash’s cast for season 7?

We, Will, expect to see Grant Gustin reunite in his lead role as The Flash, and Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker will almost surely reprise their roles as Iris West-Allen and Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost.

Rounding Out the main cast would be Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, and Jesse L. Martin as Joe West. Less is understood about the new characters introduced in the year, including LaMonica Garrett as The Anti-Monitor and Efrat Dor as Eva McCulloch.

However, it’s also likely that The Flash’s seventh season could be it’s last. This past Year, Gustin advised Digital Spy That, “We are all contracted right now [for] seven seasons–this is the sixth, so it’s certainly in the back of my head that next year, even, might be possibly the last season. Who knows?”

Is there a trailer for The Flash Season 7?

Not yet, since The Flash hasn’t begun filming. Keep your eye on this page as soon as a Season 7 trailer drops; it is going to be here.

What happened at the end of Season 6 of The Flash?

Season 6 ended on a cliffhanger that saw Iris West-Allen evaporate from the Mirrorverse altogether, and Eva McCulloch, the season’s big bad, wins a major battle.

However, the Season 6 finale was unintended, and the Arrowverse series Was three episodes shy of finishing its original 22-episode order. Before the series embarks on Season 7 storylines, expect to see those three final episodes of Season 6.

Where can I watch The Flash Season 6 online?

All six seasons of The Flash are now available to stream Netflix, so get to binging.