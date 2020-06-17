Home TV Series HBO When Is The Euphoria Season 2 Release Date? Premiere And Where To...
When Is The Euphoria Season 2 Release Date? Premiere And Where To Watch/Stream Euphoria?

By- Vikash Kumar
13 Reasons Why matches Skins in a remarkably raw and mesmerizing manner in Euphoria. Made by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is Last year An American teenager drama that first aired on HBO. The fans were left speechless after every episode. The nuances of how music and color surfaced were phenomenal. Above all, it’s a superb option to binge if you are enthusiasts of Outlander, The Scarlet Maid, and This is Us.

When is the Euphoria season 2 release date? Premiere

Euphoria Was confirmed to start filming in March 2020; however, as we all know, the Coronavirus spread like wildfire. Hence, it’s best to expect the release being in 2021 (if we are not overly ambitious).

Where to watch/stream Euphoria?

Euphoria flows on HBO in the USA. The first period of the series landed on Sky Atlantic on 6th August 2019 in the UK. Later on, it was available on NOW TV. It is available on either of these.

What can we expect to happen in Euphoria season 2?

Speaking to ET, Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the show, dropped some clues about how’dark’ the forthcoming season will be, and the cast is getting into more extreme situations.’

At a Zoom assembly, she talked about what fans can expect from season 2, explaining: “You won’t even be able to guess what’s coming… I couldn’t even suspect it.

“Creator Sam [Levinson] called me over the Summertime ‘So what do you believe Cassie’s going to do next season? Where do you believe she’s got to go?’ I am like,’I do not understand, perhaps she does that or this.’ He’s like,’Ahh yeah. No!’

“And then he read Me a little bit, and I was like,’Oh my gosh, wait!’ I could guess that, so if anyone’s able to imagine it, you’re perfect. It is just shocking. I mean, everything with life for a teenager is surprising, so you will never know what to anticipate.”

Has production started for Euphoria season 2?

Yes, It has! The official Twitter accounts of the show shared her co-star, Angus Cloud, and a snap of Zendaya, at what appears like a table of scripts – how exciting!

However, due to this pandemic, filming was put on pause for the time being.

Speaking To ET, Sydney stated: “They are taking everything very seriously. They do not wish to put their throw or anyone involved in harm, so they want to make sure they are staying safe and healthy. And they are waiting for all of it to calm down.

“I think everyone is hoping That [production] will be back this summer, but they also don’t Want to rush anything. So I do not think it is not secure They beg na get too much confidence in our minds and then have to push on it longer. So we’re just waiting and seeing right now [sic].”

