After a disastrous first Effort, Payton Hobart is planning once To start his political career in The Politician season 2, this time with his sights set on a position in New York’s state senate.

Broadway celebrity Ben Platt is back in the lead role and reunites with His ragtag high school effort team in a desperate effort to outwit their cunning opponents, among which is played by the Bette Midler.

Buckle up for another roller-coaster ride of shocking scandals and Devastating betrayals as things get crazier in producer Ryan Murphy’s flagship Netflix first.

When is season 2 of The Politician coming to Netflix?

The sophomore season of the Netflix series lands on the platform today, Friday, June 19, with seven brand new episodes.

Who’s in the cast?

Now attending college in New York City, Ben Platt back and once again plaies Payton Hobbart.

Gwyneth Paltrow returns to her role since Payton’s ice-cold yet Fiercely protective mother Georgia Hobbart. At the same time, Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Lucy Boynton (Astrid), and Julia Schalepfer (Alice) are also all back for seconds.

Theo While Rahne Jones will reprise the non-binary character, Skye will be on board once again.

Dede Standish, who looked briefly at the end of New York State Senate Judith Light is now a primary character, since is the Chief of Staff played with the legendary Bette Midler of Dede, Hadassah Gold.

What can we expect?

Payton, now a student at New York University, is convinced after discovering she is in a union — a scandal he can use to his 29, to operate.

His high school effort team is back to assist him in the fight.

“There Are certain dynamics you’re likely to see that are familiar and recognizable we know happen to female politicians,” Light said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“However, [the creators] did not grab from the headlines. They allowed items to evolve. There are moments of compassion and consternation. There’s a turn that is an awakening for my character.”