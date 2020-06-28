When is Legally Blonde 3 coming out? Who’s coming back?

- Advertisement -

Rumors about a third installment for the Elle Woods cinematic world started swirling in 2018. Still, it appears like Legally Blonde 3 is finally becoming all its scented, pink maribou details in line. Deadline first reported news of the sequel to a sequel and confirmed that the flick could bring Reese Witherspoon back for another go-round as Woods and recruit rom-com savant Mindy Kaling and comic genius Dan Goor (the creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine)to write the script.

While initial authors Kirsten”Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah had been slated to write the script, Deadline notes Kaling and Goor are starting all over, offering a”new fresh spin” rather than polishing anything that Smith and McCullah had begun.

Witherspoon talked about that model while she was out promoting Big Little Lies.

“[We have] a script, but we have not shot anything,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “[Elle’s] a very cherished personality. You only want her to select a hero’s trip as she does in the first film, and I’m having a wonderful time working on it.”

When is Legally Blonde 3 coming out?

When news broke in 2018, the film was slated to hit theaters in time for Valentine’s Day 2020. Fans are aware that the movie didn’t materialize in time, although Witherspoon posted an Instagram about it.

View this post on Instagram It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

Details have been scant Week, although very little was shown after the 2018 news, too. There is no release date yet for this movie. IMDb lists May 2020 since the start of production, though it’s tough to tell when things will get penalized with the coronavirus pandemic bringing Hollywood to a standstill.

Who’s coming back?

Reese Witherspoon has confirmed her return, But she is not the only one that has mentioned a desire to be part of the new movie.

BFF-slash-nail tech said that she would love to reprise her character (which she did for Ariana Grande’s”thank u next” music video).

“I understand that there’s a script in the works, I’m told,” Coolidge informed ET. “And that I keep seeing all this press about it. That I just don’t know what the timeline is, although I hear it is going. But if I’m asked to do it, I will be there. I’d love to play with Paulette again.”

Luke Wilson said he’d to come back if the chance came.

“I have not talked to Reese concerning it, but yeah, I always sort of hearing rumors here and there,” he advised ET. “Never anything official about them performing the following Legally Blonde, But I’d love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time, and that has kind of turned into this iconic character today.”

Of course, without knowing what is in Kaling and The script of the good, there is no telling who may come back. The original films included Selma Blair, Linda Cardellini, Holland Taylor, and Victor Garber, simply to list a couple of prominent cast members.

Bruiser that the chihuahua will not be coming back again. The pup actor that played with the iconic character, Moonie, passed away in 2016. There is always a possibility that the coveted role will be recast, however.