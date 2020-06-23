Home TV Series Netflix When can we have the season two of Extracurricular released on Netflix?...
When can we have the season two of Extracurricular released on Netflix? What can we expect from the plot?

By- Vikash Kumar
Just how far would you go to attain your dreams? Would you be prepared to do anything? Well, diving deep into the darker side of this response to this very question is the Netflix original K-drama,’Extracurricular‘. Joining the premium collection of excellent Korean shows on the streamer, this series is written by Jim Han Sae and led by Kim Jin-Min (‘Lawless Attorney’,” Pride and Prejudice’, and marriage Contract’).

With a promising team helming its production and a premise, ‘Extracurricular’ created a buzz after its announcement. Luckily, it did succeed in standing up to its expectations. So, does that mean there will be extracurricular’ season two? Let’s find out.

When can we have the season two of Extracurricular released on Netflix?

Extracurricular season 1 has been a New adolescent show bringing the youth in the large. The first season was premiered on April 29, 2020. Writer Jim Han Sae and the creator Kim Jin-Min have not yet discussed this show’s event. The year 2022 could be assumed to be season 2’s launch year.

With the past season On a cliffhanger to the show. It’s reasonably supposed that we have another season to rekindle our hopes knit together with the health of their protagonists.

What can we expect from the plot?

High school pupils and money are Such as the Ying to the Yang combo. Those children are waiting to abuse cash and it, as is waiting to exploit them. So goes the story, pay off to their adolescent stunts and to make some money, Ji Soo, a high school child, gets to criminal activities and commit horrible crimes to pay off his tuition fee.

With him Are dragged, making the situation a huge mess for them. Scenes never get better. They slip into the side that is reddish with the bunch of kids falling into the pit, that is.

Season two of the string will put Forth some conclusion and also derive a solution to the problem. Don’t expect the issues to stop after kids are back on course; season two might tackle a new issue devised into a plot.

Extracurricular Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

The cast extracurricular’ contains Kim Dong-hee as Ji-soo, Jung Park Ju-Hyun as Bae Gyu-Ri, Da-bin as Seo Min-hee, and Nam Yoon-soo as Gi-tae. In supporting roles, we have Kim Yeo-jin as Lee Hae-gyoung, Park Hyuk-Kwon as Cho Jin-woo, and Choi Min-soo as Lee Whang-Chul.

In season 2, as and when that occurs, we expect that the whole lead cast to make their comebacks.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

