WhatsApp Web – web.whatsapp.com

WhatsApp Internet allows you to send and receive WhatsApp messages on the internet in your Desktop PC or Tablet. WhatsApp Internet is the PC customer of WhatsApp messenger. It’s not just another account but the same accounts on a web browser and you are accessing the account.

WhatsApp Web has the same functionality as the WhatsApp on your phone and you can instantly send and receive messages via WhatsApp Web. All the messages of your WhatsApp account are synced across and you will view all the messages on the devices. Any message that you send through WhatsApp Web is also available on WhatsApp. WhatsApp Web is available for the Majority of the Android and iOS Smartphones.

How to utilize WhatsApp Internet on PC?

Using WhatsApp Web is a simple thing, however for many men and women who have no thought about how it works might not know about it. You can follow this guide to understand how to utilize WhatsApp Internet on PC. Remember your mobile phone has to be actively linked to the internet for WhatsApp Web to do the job.

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device. Tap on the Settings Icon and open WhatsApp Web/Desktop. Now, open web.whatsapp.com on a web browser on your PC. Scan the on-screen QR Code using the WhatsApp Scanner from your mobile phone. As you scan the QR Code, your WhatsApp account will be now accessible through your PC. All the messages will be synced across and anything that you do one device will be applicable to both.

How to logout from WhatsApp Internet?

When you are not using it because it’s unsafe to have your WhatsApp Account opened on the 29, you may want to logout out of WhatsApp As soon as you’re done using WhatsApp Internet. You may follow this guide to learn how to logout from WhatsApp Web.

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device. Tap on the Settings icon (gear icon at the bottom-right side of the screen) Tap on WhatsApp Web/Desktop. It will show all the active sessions there. Scroll and tap on Log out from all devices. Confirm by tapping on Log Out. You have now logged out from all the active sessions.