WhatsApp Is Currently Adding A New Feature: On iOS 14 Messages

WhatsApp is currently adding a new feature to create your conversations more enjoyable. The popular chat support is presently getting animated decals, which are rolling out to customers that have downloaded beta releases of WhatsApp on iPhone and Android.

Decals have been around on WhatsApp for a while as a way to personalize messages. Regular sticker packs are commonly available to download and use with the messaging program. They’ll be animated — think of these. Unlike GIFs, it seems they are not looped, so they just”play” a single time.

WABetaInfo reveals that animated decals will start in 3 stages. In the first stage, some users will be able to view animated stickers. Those users can save, send, and forward them As soon as they receive animated decals.

In phase two, users will have the ability to download sticker packs from third parties, just like they can do with regular stickers. Creators have been hard at work to make. And lastly, WhatsApp will add default animated decal packs into the WhatsApp Store.

Right now, WhatsApp stickers are like rare creatures that are seen in the wild. An animated sticker creator is going to need to send you one to view it and pass it on. And since this new feature is in its early days, that might take some time to happen.

This update could help keep iOS users on WhatsApp and from Apple’s very own Messages program, which will be upgraded for iOS 14. These include the ability to direct certain users and start a thread from an individual message, which are attributes that other chat providers have offered for several years.

You will first have to be a beta tester for WhatsApp to get access to stickers. Android users may need 2.20.194.7 beta, and iPhone users will require the 2.20.70.26 iOS beta. Or you can download the WhatsApp Business beta.

Sign up to beta test that the WhatsApp Android app here. The beta program is currently full, but you can keep checking for openings.