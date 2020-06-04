Westworld Season 4: Story Details & Possibilities, Release Date

Very little is known beyond the fact that the series is getting rebooted for another go-round.
President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys said on April 22 that From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, they’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from master’s minds storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.
After season 4, there will possibly be the fifth season in the works.
The launch date of Westworld season 4?
Joy and Nolan both said that it would likely be another 18-20 months, roughly, before a new chapter is released. Fans who can’t wait for the next season, Hold your horses! The show has stuck and stopped its productions due to lockdowns. It will help to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Because Westworld is a marvelous production, it’s not hard to wait for such a series’s mastermind.
The Cast?
There’s no official word on who’s returning for season 4 from the cast of characters. But no one’s ever really gone in Westworld.
All of them who are still in the game:
- Dolores AbernathyEvan Rachel Wood
- Teddy FloodJames Marsden
- Maeve MillayThandie Newton
- Man in BlackEd Harris
- Dr. Robert FordAnthony Hopkins
- Bernard LoweJeffrey Wright
- Charlotte HaleTessa Thompson
- Elsie HughesShannon Woodward
- Theresa CullenSidse Babett Knudsen
- Hector EscatonRodrigo Santoro
- ArmisticeIngrid Bolsø Berdal
- WilliamJimmi Simpson
- LoganBen Barnes
- Clementine PennyfeatherAngela Sarafyan
- AngelaTalulah Riley
- Lee SizemoreSimon Quarterman
- Peter AbernathyLouis Herthum
- Ashley StubbsLuke Hemsworth
- LawrenceClifton Collins, Jr.
Introduced in Season 2
- Karl StrandGustaf Skarsgård
- MalingBetty Gabriel
- Major CraddockJonathan Tucker
- Antoine CostaFares Fares
- James DelosPeter Mullan
- EmilyKatja Herbers
- NicholasNeil Jackson
- AkaneRinko Kikuchi
- MusashiHiroyuki Sanada
- AkechetaZahn McClarnon
Introduced in Season 3
- CalebAaron Paul
- Liam Dempsey, Jr.John Gallagher, Jr.
- AshLena Waithe
- Engerraund SeracVincent Cassel
What about the plot?
There’s no official news about the plot so far, but Delos headquarters will be updated soon with trailers or messages.
We’ll tell you if we find so stay tuned with us.