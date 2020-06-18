Westworld Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

Westworld is an American science fiction Western and dystopian television series. For those who are active in social media might have known the fact that there is a massive expectation for science fiction dramas in recent days. The series has completed the third season of the series consisting of 28 episodes. This is one of the few series which gets renewed after the completion of the previous season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Westworld season 4 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy create the series. It follows the Science fiction, Drama, Western, Dystopian genre. The story of the series is based on the 1973 film Westworld by Michael Crichton. J. J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Jerry Weintraub, Bryan Burk, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, Ben Stephenson, Denise Thé are the executive producers of the series.

As announced earlier, series is the co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. The companies involved in producing the series are HBO Entertainment, Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions.

When Is Westworld Season 4 Release Date?

Westworld Season 4 is expected to be released early,2021. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses, it’s evident that development has already halted the shooting progress of the series due to unavoidable circumstances. For those interested in the fourth season of the series can enjoy through HBO.

These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Westworld season 4. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Westworld Season 4?

As of now, we don’t have any official information about the Westworld season 4. It’s expected that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the series. It’s said that most of the cast from the third season will be retained to maintain the series’s flow. We have gathered cast information from the previous season of the series for you to know about the performance cast included in Westworld.

Following are the cast included in Westworld

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy,

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay,

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe,

James Marsden as Theodore “Teddy” Flood,

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Armistice,

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs,

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Theresa Cullen,

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore,

Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton,

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather,

Shannon Woodward as Elsie Hughes,

Ed Harris as the Man in Black,

Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Robert Ford,

Ben Barnes as Logan Delos,

Clifton Collins Jr. as Lawrence Gonzales,

Jimmi Simpson as William,

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale,

Fares Fares as Antoine Costa,

Louis Herthum as Peter Abernathy,

Talulah Riley as Angela,

Gustaf Skarsgård as Karl Strand,

Katja Herbers as Emily Grace,

Zahn McClarnon as Akecheta,

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols,

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac,

Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo.