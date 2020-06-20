Home TV Series HBO Westworld Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So...
TV SeriesHBO

Westworld Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Westworld is an American science fiction western television series produced by HBO and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. This TV series is based on a 1973 film of the same name written by Michael Crichton.

The season 1 of the show comprised of 10 episodes and was aired from October 2, 2016. The following month, the show was renewed for its second season. Westworld also boasts of the most-watched first season of any HBO original series.

The second season of Westworld aired on April 22, 2018, to June 24, 2018. The second season of the series had 10 episodes in total. The show has also won 9 Primetime Emmy Awards out of 43 nominations.

Also Read:   Attack on Titan Season 4: Release Date, Plot And More

Westworld season 3 release date.

Season 3 of the show has already been broadcasted on HBO. The show premiered on March 15, 2020, to May 3, 2020. Season 3 consisted of 8 episodes. Season 3 of the show has received mostly positive reviews from the critics. If you haven’t watched the show yet, it is a must-watch on our list.

Also Read:   Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Westworld season 3 cast.

The below-written cast was part of the show.

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Aaron Pul as Caleb Nichols, Ed Harris, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

Also Read:   Some Exciting News About 'Westworld Season 3'!!!!

Season 3 of the show boasts of an average viewership of 0.8 million viewers in the U.S. alone.

The show is a must-watch on our list. For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to TV shows, the latest movies, and game releases.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Dark season 3: Release date, theories, Cast and everything you need to know

Netflix Shubh Bohra -
The first season hit the screen back in December 2017. Still, then fans had to wait more than a year and a half for...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date, Cast, & All Updates

Netflix Kavin -
Sweet Magnolias is an American romance drama web television series. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience around...
Read more

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Plot Cast And All Details

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Enjoy in the digital era can get complicated. Love Alarm revolves around a relationship program that informs a user if someone within their 10-meter...
Read more

Russian Doll Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Russian Doll is an American comedy-drama web television series. The series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on February 1, 2019. Based...
Read more

Good girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama television series from NBC. Jenna Bans have created the show. The production company for the show is...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And All New Information Here

HBO Ajeet Kumar -
HBO Euphoria series brings the show's story adaptation of the same title, which narrates the story of a girl Rue and her life after...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Rick And Morty Season 5

Top Stories Aryan Singh -
Rick and Morty is an American animated science fiction sitcom television series produced for Cartoon Network(CN). Justin Rolland and Dan Harmon have created the...
Read more

Fable 4 video game: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Gaming Aryan Singh -
Fable video game series has been known for its action thriller, role-playing sequences. The game was first developed by a big blue box in...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Who Is In Cast? Plot And All Latest Updates

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Outer Banks is an action-adventure TV series that is online And an American mystery. The play is a Netflix Original series. The season expired...
Read more

Westworld Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

HBO Aryan Singh -
Westworld is an American science fiction western television series produced by HBO and created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. This TV series is...
Read more
© World Top Trend