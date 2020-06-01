Home TV Series HBO Westworld Season 3 Cast Details & Episode Schedule
TV SeriesHBO

Westworld Season 3 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Westworld is an American science fiction Western and dystopian television series. The series made its initial debut entry into the television industry on October 2, 2016. Soon after the release of the first season, series gained positive momentum among the audience. The series has completed three seasons consisting of 28 episodes. This is one of the few seasons which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. Based on the positive response from the entertainment critics, development has renewed the series for the fourth consecutive time in a row. In this article, I’ll discuss Westworld season 4 cast details and episode schedule.

Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, create the series. It follows a Science fiction, Drama, Western, Dystopian genre. The story of the television series is based on the 1973 film of the same name. J. J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Jerry Weintraub, Bryan Burk, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, Ben Stephenson, Denise Thé are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are HBO Entertainment, Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions, Warner Bros. Television.

Who Are The Cast Included In Westworld Season 3?

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy,

  • Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay,
  • Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe,
  • James Marsden as Teddy Flood,
  • Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Armistice,
  • Sidse Babett Knudsen as Theresa Cullen ,
  • Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs,
  • Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore,
  • Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton,
  • Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather,
  • Shannon Woodward as Elsie Hughes,
  • Ed Harris as the Man in Black,
  • Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Robert Ford,
  • Ben Barnes as Logan Delos,
  • Clifton Collins Jr. as Lawrence Gonzales,
  • Jimmi Simpson as William,
  • Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale,
  • Fares Fares as Antoine Costa,
  • Louis Herthum as Peter Abernathy,
  • Talulah Riley as Angela,
  • Gustaf Skarsgård as Karl Strand,
  • Katja Herbers as Emily Grace,
  • Zahn McClarnon as Akecheta,
  • Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols,
  • Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac,
  • Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo.
Also Read:   Westworld Season 3 : Review On "Crisis Theory."
Also Read:   There Are A Lot Of "Westworld" Season 3 Theories – Here Are The Best And New Update

Westworld Season 3: Episode Details

  • Parce Domine directed by Jonathan Nolan, written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, aired on March 15, 2020.
  • The Winter Line directed by Richard J. Lewis, written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy, aired on March 22, 2020.
  • The Absence of Field directed by Amanda Marsalis, written by Denise Thé, aired on March 29, 2020.
  • The Mother of Exiles directed by Paul Cameron, written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy, aired on April 5, 2020.
  • Genre directed by Anna Foerster, written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan, aired on April 12, 2020.
  • Decoherence directed by Jennifer Getzinger, written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy, aired on April 19, 2020.
  • Passed Pawn directed by Helen Shaver, written by Gina Atwater, aired on April 26, 2020.
  • Crisis Theory directed by Jennifer Getzinger, written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan, aired on May 3, 2020.
Also Read:   Westworld Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Main Characters And More Updates
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Review Of HBO TV Series 'Westworld' Season 3!!!
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Westworld Season 3 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

HBO Kavin -
Westworld is an American science fiction Western and dystopian television series. The series made its initial debut entry into the television industry on October...
Read more

Betty Release Date, Cast & All Update

HBO Kavin -
Betty is an American teen comedy television series. On August 14, 2019, it was reported that HBO had given the production a series order...
Read more

Insecure Season 5: Is It Renewed?

HBO Kavin -
Insecure is an American comedy-drama television series. HBO is a giant in the entertainment industry has been working on different scripts to entertain the...
Read more

13 reason why season 4: cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
The first season was released on Netflix on March 31, 2017. … A third season was ordered in June 2018 and was released on...
Read more

God of war 5 everything you need to know!

Entertainment Sakshi Gupta -
God of War is Associate in Nursing action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio and revealed by Sony Interactive recreation.
Also Read:   COBRA KAI SEASON 3 : Some Latest Updates About the Show.
Sony Santa Monica's "God of...
Read more

Sims 5: Cast, plot, unharness and everything you wish to know!

Gaming Sakshi Gupta -
One in progress trend with the whole franchise that has to stop is that the use of expansions for basic mercantilism options that should've...
Read more

Station 19 season 3: Cast, plot, unleash and everything you would like to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Station 19' revived for Season four at alphabet. The Disney-owned broadcast network has bimanual out associate early fourth-season renewal for Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station...
Read more

CDC: Coronavirus Began Spreading In The US Even Earlier Than Believed, According To New Research

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
According to new research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). COVID-19 community transmission could have occurred as early as January, several weeks...
Read more

Alexa And Katie Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Details!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Alexa and Katie is a top-rated American Television show. Heather Wordham writes the show with Matthew Carlson functioning as the showrunner. The first season came...
Read more

The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Updates!!!

Top Stories Anand mohan -
This Is What We Understand about The Blacklist Period. Produced by Jon Bokenkamp, a notorious criminal who helps the FBI track is accompanied by...
Read more
© World Top Trend