Westworld Season 3 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

Westworld is an American science fiction Western and dystopian television series. The series made its initial debut entry into the television industry on October 2, 2016. Soon after the release of the first season, series gained positive momentum among the audience. The series has completed three seasons consisting of 28 episodes. This is one of the few seasons which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. Based on the positive response from the entertainment critics, development has renewed the series for the fourth consecutive time in a row. In this article, I’ll discuss Westworld season 4 cast details and episode schedule.

Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, create the series. It follows a Science fiction, Drama, Western, Dystopian genre. The story of the television series is based on the 1973 film of the same name. J. J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Jerry Weintraub, Bryan Burk, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham, Ben Stephenson, Denise Thé are the executive producers of the television series. Production companies involved in producing the series are HBO Entertainment, Kilter Films, Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions, Warner Bros. Television.

Who Are The Cast Included In Westworld Season 3?

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy,

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay,

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe,

James Marsden as Teddy Flood,

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Armistice,

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Theresa Cullen ,

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs,

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore,

Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton,

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather,

Shannon Woodward as Elsie Hughes,

Ed Harris as the Man in Black,

Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Robert Ford,

Ben Barnes as Logan Delos,

Clifton Collins Jr. as Lawrence Gonzales,

Jimmi Simpson as William,

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale,

Fares Fares as Antoine Costa,

Louis Herthum as Peter Abernathy,

Talulah Riley as Angela,

Gustaf Skarsgård as Karl Strand,

Katja Herbers as Emily Grace,

Zahn McClarnon as Akecheta,

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols,

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac,

Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo.

Westworld Season 3: Episode Details

Parce Domine directed by Jonathan Nolan, written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, aired on March 15, 2020.

The Winter Line directed by Richard J. Lewis, written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy, aired on March 22, 2020.

The Absence of Field directed by Amanda Marsalis, written by Denise Thé, aired on March 29, 2020.

The Mother of Exiles directed by Paul Cameron, written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy, aired on April 5, 2020.

Genre directed by Anna Foerster, written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan, aired on April 12, 2020.

Decoherence directed by Jennifer Getzinger, written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy, aired on April 19, 2020.

Passed Pawn directed by Helen Shaver, written by Gina Atwater, aired on April 26, 2020.

Crisis Theory directed by Jennifer Getzinger, written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan, aired on May 3, 2020.