Warrior Nun Season 1 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Warrior Nun is an upcoming American fantasy drama web television series. The initial announcement about the series came back in May 2019. The development has been updating the shooting progress of the series through press releases and social media posts. Those who are active in social media might have known the fact that there is a huge demand for fantasy dramas in the last couple of days. In this article, I’ll discuss the Warrior Nun season 1 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Simon Barry. It follows the Fantasy, Drama, Supernatural, Occult, and Fiction genre. The story of the series is based on the eponymous comic series Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. Simon Barry and Stephen Hegyes are the executive producers of the television series. Fresco Film Services and Reality Distortion Field are the production companies involved in producing the television series. Fans are extremely excited t watch the television series.

When Is Warrior Nun Season 1 Release Date?

Warrior Nun will be released on July 2, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest the development progress of the series got completed and currently under ending progress and there won’t be any delay in the release date of the television series. Fans can enjoy the series through nine video streaming platforms, Netflix as announced by the development. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Warrior Nun Season 1.

Who Are The Cast Included In Warrior Nun Season 1?

The development has been dating the cast details of the series with an intention to engage the audience towards the series. It’s said that development approached many artists in the industry before settling down and starting the shooting progress of Warrior Nun Season 1. We have gathered cast information from internet sources.

Following are the cast included in Warrior Nun Season 1

Alba Baptista as Ava,

Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent,

Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary,

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion,

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith,

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius,

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Young Sister Beatrice,

Emilio Sakraya as JC,Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Duretti,

Lope Haydn Evans as Michael..

Warrior Nun Season 1 Episode Details

Season 1 Episode 1: 2 Corinthians 10:4 written by Terri Hughes Burton,

Season 1 Episode 2: Ecclesiasticus 26:11 written by David Hayter,

Season 1 Episode 3: Ephesians 4:22-24 written by Sheila Wilson & Suzanne Keilly,

Season 1 Episode 4: Ephesians 6:11 written by Amy Berg,

Season 1 Episode 5: Isaiah 30:20-21 written by Amy Berg,

Season 1 Episode 6: Matthew 7:13 written by Matt Bosack,

Season 1 Episode 7: Proverbs 14:1 written by David Hayter & Matt Bosack,

Season 1 Episode 8: Proverbs 31:25 written by Terri Hughes Burton,

Season 1 Episode 9: Psalms 46:5 teleplay by Simon Barry,

Season 1 Episode 10: Revelations 2:10 written and directed by Simon Barry.