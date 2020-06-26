Warrior Nun Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama web television series. The first season of the series came back in May 2019. the development has been updating the progress of the series through social media posts and press releases. Those who are active in social media might have cam across the rumors and speculation that has been evolving around the internet for the last couple of days. In this article, I’ll discuss Warrior Nun season 1 episode 1 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

Simon Barry creates the series. It follows the Fantasy, Drama, Supernatural, Occult, Fiction genre. Simon Barry and Stephen Hegyes are the executive producers of the television web series. As announced earlier, television series is the co-production between many companies in the television entertainment industry. The production companies involved in producing the series are Fresco Film Services and Reality Distortion Field. The development has planned to focus on the audience living in the United States.

When Is Warrior Nun Season 1 Episode 1?

Warrior Nun season 1 episode 1 will be released on July 2, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Based on the information from the leaks and speculation, it’s evident that there won’t be any changes in the television series’ release date. The development has already completed the shooting progress of the series and currently in the editing progress. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development.

The development has planned to reach the audience in the various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platforms aching the maximum extent. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details. However, we’ll update this part once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Warrior Nun?

The development has been updating the cast with an intention to engage the audience towards the upcoming television web series. It leaked that development had a huge list of performance artists while approaching the television series which took a bit longer before settling down and starting the shooting progress. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Warrior Nun

Alba Baptista as Ava,

Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent,

Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary,

Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion,

Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith,

Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius,

Kristina Tonteri-Young as Young Sister Beatrice,

Emilio Sakraya as JC,

Joaquim de Almeida as Cardinal Duretti,

Lope Haydn Evans as Michael,

Olivia Delcán as Camila.