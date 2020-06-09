“Wakfu” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Viewers are waiting eagerly for the arrival of popular French animated television series, “Wakfu”.

This Ankama Animation’s series is based on the Ankama’s MMORPG of the same name.

However, the game was released in 2012, a few years later than the premiere of the first animated series, “Wakfu.”

The events in animated series are set in around 1000 years after the Ankama’s game “Dofus” (released in 2006).

This series revolves around a very young Eliatrope boy, Yugo. Yugo does not remember anything about his real family as he lives with Alibert, who had adopted him. Yugo is on a mission to find his biological family, but on learning about his special powers, he understands that he is assigned to save the world from evils.

This show has created a decent fan base, and it can be clearly understood by its IMDb ratings of 8.3/10. The makers have announced the season 4 to be the final season of this series.

Release date of “Wakfu” Season 4

On May 7, 2020, Ankama revealed that the fourth season would be the final season. The fourth season is in its development phase; hence, it will be very difficult to predict the release date. Moreover, this COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily paused the activities of the entertainment industry.

The expected plot of “Wakfu” Season 4

Wakfu is set in an imaginary world, and it portrays events occurring 1000 years after the Ankama’s game “Dofus”(2006). This series revolves around a 12-years old boy named Yugo, who lives with his adoptive father. At the age of 12, Wakfu goes on a mission to search his real family, and on learning about his special powers, he, along with his friends, known as “The Brotherhood of Tofu,” decides to set the world free of evil forces.

The season 4 show fierce battles, and we may witness Yugo reaching s bit closer to the goal of his mission.

The cast of “Wakfu” Season 4

The cast is likely to include voice artists from previous seasons. Viewers are likely to hear Fanny Bloc (French version) and Erika Harlacher (English dub) as Yugo, Adeline Chetail (French) and Christine Marie Cabanos (English dub) as Princess Amalia Sheran Sharm, Laurent Morteau (French version) and Joe Ochman (English dub) as Qilby and many others. However, no information has been officially shared regarding the cast.

Stay with us for more updates.