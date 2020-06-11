Home Technology Vivo X50 Pro With Four Rear Cameras Can Be Launched In India...
Vivo X50 Pro With Four Rear Cameras Can Be Launched In India Soon, Learn Specifications

By- Ajeet Kumar
Vivo X50 Pro has been introduced on Snapdragon 765G chipset and this smartphone will knock in India with 48MP quad rear camera setup

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Vivo recently launched three smartphones Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro + 5G under its X50 series in the Chinese market. At the same time, a report revealed that the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone with great camera quality is going to knock in India soon. Although no official announcement has been made by the company about this, if the report is to be believed, this smartphone will be launched in India in July.

The 91mobiles report states that the Vivo X50 Pro smartphone will be launched in India by mid-July. But the launch date has not been revealed yet. The launch date depends on the condition of the coronavirus. Apart from this, nothing has been said about the launch of two other smartphones of this series Vivo X50 and X50 Pro + 5G in India.

Vivo X50 Pro Price

Vivo X50 Pro was launched in China in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB model of the phone is priced at RMB 4,298 i.e. around Rs 45,500. While 8GB + 256GB storage variants have been launched at a price of RMB 4,698 i.e. around Rs 49,700.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro has a 6.56-inch full HD + AMOLED curved edge display. Its screen resolution is 1080 × 2376 pixels. This phone works on Snapdragon 765G chipset. It has the facility of a fingerprint sensor for security. At the same time, the phone has a battery of 4,315mAh which comes with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo X50 Pro Camera

The quad rear camera setup has been given in Vivo X50 Pro. The phone has a 48MP primary sensor. While 13MP portrait sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and 8MP macro sensor are provided. The special thing is that the Gimbal system has been provided in the phone’s camera, which works for video stabilization. At the same time as camera features, it includes Night View, Professional Mode, Panorama, Dynamic Photo, Slow Motion, Short Video, Time Lapse Photography, Super Moon and OIS Anti Shake, etc. The front camera of the phone is 32MP.

Ajeet Kumar

Vivo X50 Pro With Four Rear Cameras Can Be Launched In India Soon, Learn Specifications

Also Read:   How to kill coronavirus to sanitize your messy smartphone
Also Read:   Details of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Smartphone Leaked, To Be Launched On June 24!
