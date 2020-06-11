Home TV Series Netflix "Virgin River" Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot...
“Virgin River” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Netflix‘s romantic web series, “Virgin River” is all set to arrive with its second season.

This romance drama web television series is based on Robyn Carr’s novels of the same name. This series premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019, and received positive responses from the viewers and critics.

This show is quite popular as its plot dealing with the events of a small town is loved by audiences.

It presents the struggle of a widowed big-city nurse, who comes yo the small town of Virgin River for working as a midwife.

After the success of season 1 of the series, viewers are waiting for the arrival of the second season of the series.

Let’s see what we know about the second season of “Virgin River.”

Release date of “Virgin River” Season 2

In December 2019, Netflix renewed the series for the second season. This season of the series is going to comprise ten episodes like the previous one.

Filming of the second season began in September 2019 and concluded in December 2019.

The makers have not yet revealed the exact date of release of the second season of the series. However, it seems that it will debut in late 2020.

The expected plot of “Virgin River” Season 2

The series “Virgin River” focuses on the life of a recently widowed woman named “Melinda Monroe.” She comes to remote California town of Virgin River to work as a midwife and nurse. She chose the town of Virgin River and left her big city so that she can erase the painful memories of her life. However, her life starts changing when she meets Jack.

In season 2, it seems we will see what turns the romantic relationship between Jack and Mel will take and whether he will be able to stop Mel from leaving.

The cast of “Virgin River” Season 2

The cast of the second season of the series is likely to include actors from the previous seasons. Actors such as Alexandra Breckenridge (Melinda Monroe), Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan), Colin Lawrence (John Middleton), Jenny Cooper (Joey Barnes), Lauren Hammersley (Charmaine Roberts), Annette O’Toole (Hope McCrea), Tim Matheson (Vernon “Doc” Mullins are likely to return.

Many new characters are also expected to join the cast.

Stay with us for more updates.

Simran Jaiswal

