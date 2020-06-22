Home TV Series Netflix Virgin River Season 2: Cast, Plot And What’s The Air Date For...
Virgin River Season 2: Cast, Plot And What’s The Air Date For Season 2

By- Ajeet Kumar
Virgin River is an American love drama web series created by Sue Tenney. The show takes its inspiration from Roby Carr’s book of the same name.

It’s made beneath the production of Reel World Management. The show’s first season premiered on 6th December 2019.

The series follows the story of Melinda”Mel” Monroe, who works as a midwife and nurse in a remote California town known as the Virgin River.

For Mel, Virgin River’s town is a brand new beginning. She started as a unique individual and can erase all of her past. However, she realizes that residing in a small town is not as easy as she had envisioned.

She learns that she needs to heal herself until she can make Virgin River her home.

What’s The Air Date For Season 2 Of Virgin River?

Regrettably, an air date was not disclosed by Netflix for the next season till now. Some fans are worrying if it will also face a delay as a result of coronavirus pandemic that is continuing. Netflix has suspended the filming on many projects like Stranger Things Season 4, Red Notice, The Witcher Season 2, etc.. But there’s no update on the new season’s delay.

This season for it to launch, but we could still expect. So there are chances late 2020 will be released around by Virgin River season two and when it faces a delay then in 2021.

Cast

It is confirmed that our favorite casts would be returning to the series for Season 2 which includes the following:

  • Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda “Mel” Monroe
  • Colin Lawrence as John Middleton
  • Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes
  • Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts
  • Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea
  • Tim Matheson as Veron Mullins

A few of the sources also say that Ben Holuingswooth will return to this series for Season 2. He’ll be seen reprising his notable role as Dan Brady.

Plot

Season two is going to be in continuation with the previous season. Along with this, Mel’s life’s horrible past is likely to cause a lot of issues for her and her pregnancy.

Additionally, the yield to LA of Mel is likely to make her forget her lifestyle back.

Ajeet Kumar

