Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

However, Venom is regarded as one of the mightiest villains in Spider-Man universe but Marvel rolled the dice by introducing Venom as a decent character. The very first setup of Venom exhibits that Venom isn’t the type of person which fitted the character of antagonist and they are seeking to do it with the sequel.

Sony and Marvel affirmed the sequel of Venom: Let there Be Carnage, so the title itself signaled for a potential appearance of Carnage as Antagonist.

Release Date

Sony announced the initiation of the sequel of this movie this past year and they affirmed it months ago. However, the launch was scheduled for October 2, 2020, but it afterward pushed to June 25, 2021, because of the coronavirus impact on the business.

Cast

Tom Hardy

Michelle Williams

Woody Harrelson

Riz Ahmed

Jenny Slate

Reid Scott

Marcella Bragio

Scott Haze

Melora Walters

Cerro De la Wade

Michelle Lee

Scott Deckert

Peggy Lu

Plotline

The interesting part is that the narrative of the sequel, so it is evident that there’ll be Carnage for certain. But can we expect Spider-man from the sequel? All of us Spider-man to feature in Venom. But there’s a twist in a tale that currently Sony is focusing on Venom just so a very long screen moment of Spider-Man isn’t possible right now.

But if we looking at the odds, Tom Hardy shared a post where the venom sucked up the Spider-man because it happened in animated titles and preceding films. But the intriguing truth that the Spider-man is none other than Tom Holland itself. He deleted the post minutes after posting so it could be none under a PR stunt or he signaled for Spider-Man appearance.

Trailer

There is no such preview for the Venom and we could expect it in a month or two and if you already found one on the web then it’s wholly fake. So don’t fall for the fan-made trailers.