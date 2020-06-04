Home TV Series Netflix Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?
Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

By- Vikash Kumar
One of the TV shows, The Vampire Diaries, creates a fan base quickly and is gaining popularity. Both critics and fans love the show for a variety of reasons. Vampire Diaries is an American play TV series that spans 8 seasons. The entire number of episodes in the 8 seasons is 171.

This American drama show is based on a famous book called The Vampire Diaries from L.J. Smith. The Vampire Diaries premiered on September 10, 2009, and the last episode aired on March 10, 2017. The major storyline of the series revolves around supernatural things in a town named Mystic Falls.

Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be released on The CW in March 2021, this is simply an expected release date, we will update once it’s fully confirmed. The season 9 will be arriving after three years of the season. Season 8 introduced back on October 21, 2016, and finished on March 10, 2017.

The cast of Vampire Diaries Season 9

The lovers of the series should be all set for the news, which is Ian Somerhalder. The show’s fans can’t see anybody else in his place who may play Damon Salvatore’s part. To increase the misery, let us say, Nina Dobrev, our favorite, will not be coming back as Elena Gilbert. But if that wasn’t sufficient to feel heartache, they ought to know that we’re disheartened to understand Paul Wesely would not return as Stephen Salvatore.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Episode: How many episodes will there be?

Vampire Diaries’ season is reported to have 22 episodes and season 7 of this series. Sources believe Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson will reprise the role of directors to the episodes. We will see our favorite stars return.

