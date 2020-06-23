Home TV Series Netflix Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
TV SeriesNetflix

Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
THE VAMPIRE DIARIES SEASON 9?

Vampire Diaries, season 8 came out. And, we were forced to believe that it was the final and last season. When the season came on Netflix, it gained much more fame than the show had. So, my Vampire Diaries fam, we might just be needing a Season!

With a throw as magical as ever, a storyline that will again make us want to binge-watch and feelings hurling everywhere, The Vampire Diaries season nine will most likely be released next season during that time, four decades later from the last season that arrived on October 21, 2016, and stretched up to March 2017.

CAST

There’s single news though, over one. Ian Somerhalder is not returning; we can’t consider anybody who may play the part of Damon Salvatore.

Along with this, our favorite, the Nina Dobrev, will not be coming back like Elena Gilbert. And if the absence of those two wasn’t sufficient to fully disorient us, we were disheartened to understand that Paul Wesely would not return as Stephen Salvatore.

Would there be a season without these? Can that make any sense? But there’s been no statement about any cancellation or anything similar to this. Possibly the lack of a few actors and the same writer is not enough for CW to give up hope to The Vampire Diaries.

When he said that the season was the last one, Somerhalder apologized. It was the last season for him, although Afterwards, he adjusted himself, saying that it might not be the show last season.

Likely won’t be for another 8-9 weeks any trailer, and there is not. Let us hope that CW, in the meanwhile, does not bombard us with cancellation news.

Ajeet Kumar

