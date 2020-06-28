Home Education UP Board UPMSP Class 10th Result Declared 2020, Check Here
UP Board UPMSP Class 10th Result Declared 2020, Check Here

By- Vikash Kumar
UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Prayagraj Announced class 10 and 12 today’s result. The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced the result in Lucknow’s Lok Kalyan Bhawan at 12 pm Using a press conference. The result is available at 3:30 pm at the official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the course 10 and 12 examinations this year, With 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) at High School and 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students in Intermediate. Toppers and the high School will receive Rs 1 lakh and a laptop as a token of appreciation, this year.

The board completed the whole evaluation procedure in the first week of June. The students can check the effect during the official sites — websites– upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The Students will be able to acquire mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets will be sent to offices then district heads and disseminated to colleges to ensure pupils are reached by them.

The mark sheets will contain the name, School along with other details as per the instructions of Allahabad High Court, of pupils in both Hindi and English. Board has started a correction process in certifications, where the students who appeared since 2017 in the exams can get their certificates edited.

