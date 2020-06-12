Home Technology Twitter Is Testing The Most Popular Feature Of Facebook, The Style Of...
Technology

Twitter Is Testing The Most Popular Feature Of Facebook, The Style Of Tweeting Will Change

By- Ajeet Kumar
Soon on Twitter, users can also get the option of emoji used on Facebook. Which will improve the user experience

New Delhi, Tech Desk. The micro-blogging site Twitter recently introduced the Fleets feature in which posts will be available for up to 24 hours, just like Instagram. Post and video will be automatically deleted from your account after 24 hours. After Instagram, the company is now going to introduce a popular feature of Facebook on Twitter. It is a popular feature emoji and is widely used by users during messages or posts. Now soon Twitter users will also get the facility of emoji.

Tipster Jane Manchun Wong has informed via a post that Twitter is testing the emoji feature and it may be launched soon. Wong has also shared a screenshot in his post in which some emojis can be seen. However, Twitter has not yet made any official announcement regarding this. But let us know that according to the reports, Twitter has been in the discussion in 2015 about the emoji feature.

Talking about Facebook, people use emoji to like which post or give expression there. It has many emojis like Smile, Sed, Happy, Emotional, Love, Namaste, etc. Apart from this, emoji are used fiercely in chatting on the popular instant messaging app Whatsapp. In this too, you can share your emotions with the help of emoji. At the same time, Twitter is also following this path and soon the tweet will feature emoji.

Fleets feature introduced

Twitter has recently introduced the Fleets feature which shows the status for 24 hours just like Instagram’s feature. With the help of this feature, you can put a post, photo, or video on the status and it will disappear automatically 24 hours. The special thing is that no one can retweet or comment on these.

