Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast & All Update

Too Hot to Handle is a reality television dating game show. The first season of the series received an overwhelming response from all age groups. Development reached the various regions of different parts of the countries through online video streaming platform. Based on the positive response from the audience and also low-cost production, development has shown some positive signs towards the Too Hot to Handle season 2. In this article, I’ll discuss Too Hot to Handle Season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on April 17, 2020. Too hot to handle is created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. It follows the Reality dating game show genre. Viki Kolar, Jonno Richards, Ed Sleeman, and Leon Wilson are the television series’s executive producers. The first season of the series consisting of 9 episodes got completed recently in May 2020.

When Is Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any information about Too Hot to Handle Season 2 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculation suggest that development will unveil the information about the second season of the series soon after the completion of global lockdown. It’s expected that the second season of the series will be streamed through an online video streaming platform, Netflix, similar to the first season of the series. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Too Hot to Handle Season 2. However, we’ll update soon after the announcement about the Too Hot to Handle Season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included In Too Hot to Handle Season 2?

Many might have known the fact that the cast details of the series will be released during the shooting progress. It’s too early expecting the cast details of Too Hot to Handle Season 2. We need to wait for some time to get the cast details from the development. We provide cast information from the previous season of the series for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist.

Following are the cast included in Too Hot to Handle Season 2

Bryce Hirschberg,

Chloe Veitch,

David Birtwistle,

Francesca Farago,

Harry Jowsey,

Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke,

Lydia Clyma,

Nicole O’Brien,

Rhonda Paul,

Sharron Townsend,

Kori Sampson,

Madison Wyborny,

Matthew Smith,

Haley Cureton.