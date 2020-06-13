The Woods Release Date, Cast & All Updates

- Advertisement -

The Woods is a Polish television mystery thriller. The first announcement about the television series came back in December 2019. Netflix is a giant in the entertainment industry has been continuously working on various scripts to entertain subscribers. Many might have known the fact that Polish television series have a wide audience base around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss The Woods release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Harlan Coben, directed by Leszek Dawid, Bartosz Konopka. The story of the series is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same title. Agata Malesińska and Wojciech Miłoszewski write the story of the first season of the series. Andrzej Muszyński and Harlan Coben are the executive producers of the television web series. Fans are incredibly excited to watch their favourite television web series.

When Is The Woods Release Date?

The Woods will be released within this month. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. Production has already halted the shooting progress of the television series due to unavoidable circumstances. It’s said that even if the shooting development of the series gets delayed, fans can enjoy the series within this month without much delay.

The development has planned to reach various regions of different parts of the countries though online video streaming platform. As of now, these are the information related to The Woods release date and streaming details. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included in The Woods?

The development has been continuously updating the cast details of the television series through social networks and press releases. Fans are excited to enjoy their favourite cast performance in the series. Based on the latest update, we have gathered much information about the cast included in The Woods.

Following are the cast included in The Woods

Piotr Głowacki,

Cezary Pazura,

Arkadiusz Jakubik,

Adam Wietrzyński,

Jakub Gola,

Martyna Byczkowska,

Kinga Jasik,

Grzegorz Damięcki as Paweł Kopiński ,

Agnieszka Grochowska as Laura Goldsztajn,

Hubert Miłkowski as Paweł Kopiński,

Wiktoria Filus as Laura Goldsztajn,

Jacek Koman,

Ewa Skibińska,

Magdalena Czerwińska,

Adam Ferency,

Przemysław Bluszcz,

Dorota Kolak,

Izabela Dąbrowska.

The Woods Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any information about the plot details of The Woods. Many might have to know that the plot details of the television series will be out only a few days before the actual release date. We’ll keep you poster once the plot details of the season drop from the development.