“The Witcher” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Fans are waiting eagerly for the arrival of the second season of Netflix‘s Polish – American drama series, “The Witcher.”

Produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, this series is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name.

This series is set on a medieval-inspired landmass called “the Continent.” It focuses on how princess Ciri is connected to Geralt of Rivia by destiny.

The first season of the series premiered on December 20, 2019, on Netflix. It had eight episodes. It received mixed responses from critics but was very well received by the viewers. This series secured a position in the list of “Most Popular T.V. shows of 2019 of Netflix U.S.

After the smashing commercial success of season 1, fans want to know when they will get the second season. So, let’s check out the essential details of “The Witcher” Season 2.

Release date of “The Witcher” Season 2

On November 13, 2019, Netflix renewed the series, “The Witcher” for the second season. The series is set to release in 2021. However, the makers of “The Witcher” have not yet revealed the exact date of release of the second season.

Fans are also worried whether the pandemic will affect the release date or not. They may have to wait some more for the second season.

The expected plot of “The Witcher” Season 2

The first season of “The Witcher” is based on “The Last Wish” and “The Sword of Destiny.” It gives an insight into the lives of the characters of the series, i.e., Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, and others.

The plot of the second season seems to be loosely based on “Blood of Elves.” However, it is reported that some parts of the second season may be inspired by some left portions of “The Last Wish.” The series is likely to pick up where season 1 ended. Some perilous monsters, fierce battles are also expected in the second season.

The expected cast of “The Witcher” Season 2

The cast of “The Witcher” season 2 is likely to include various actors from the previous season. They are:

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Freya Allan as Princess Cirilla “Ciri”

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Many new characters have also joined the cast. They include:

Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia

Mecia Simson as Francesa

Stay with us for more updates.