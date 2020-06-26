The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Being The CW’s most significant asset, in a lineup that has bigshots such as”Riverdale,” “Flash,” and”Green Arrow” is no joke. But, “The Vampire Diaries” has been doing just that for eight decades! Its season averaged nearly 3.6 million viewers, becoming the most-watched series on the network! Through the years, it has won many awards, such as 4 People’s Choice Award and many Teen Choice Awards.

However, it’s been two years since the final episode of Season 8 came out. Among the most critical questions that arise – Is the fan-favorite show currently going to come back for a Season 9? Well, keep reading to have your queries answered!

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date

At the right time of season 8, we felt it would be the last of the beloved series. As we saw several crossovers from the series Legacies with the original canon, that’s not the case, and it turned out to us that season 8 was not the final of the series.

Although season 9 is not official yet as it is sure to determine whether the series was revived for a time. However, few resources close to the creators have claimed that there were discussions about season 9 recently.

If everything falls right into place, a release chance for the ninth season of the show maybe 2021.

Cast: “The Vampire Diaries Season 9”

Recall Damon Salvatore, who won over millions of hearts all over the world and his extreme yet charming personality? Ian Somerhalder played him, and boy did he do justice! We’ve got some suggestions for you. Were you aware Somerhalder started as an actor in the show, starting directing it and ended up producing it! Gentlemen and ladies, that is how you make it big in life!

The lead characters include Paul Wisley as Stefan Salvatore Nina Dobrev like Elena Gilbert, Steven R Mcqueen as Jeremy Gilbert, and Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennet.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Plot

As the series hasn’t even been finalized for a return, at this time, a script to the season is several miles off. The cast has not been determined and is nothing. However, fans have high expectations from the founders to come back with a bang.