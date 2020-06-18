The Vampire Diaries as Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role as Damon Salvatore

- Advertisement -

Can Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 ever Happen? Will the ninth season be ever renewed? When they are delighted with all the news on its renewal, fans are waiting for that beautiful day.

Alas, many believe that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will never be revived in the future. But there has been no official word about it. The supernatural teen drama television show, which indicated its presence every year by releasing a single season each year, is unlikely because there has been no development on it, to come for the season.

Despite no official words, a rumor is up in the web world. The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will probably be published in March 2021. If the season is renewed, it is likely to have 22 episodes. Seasons and only fourth consisted of 23 and 16 episodes. All seasons consisted of 22 episodes.

However, all the rumors linked to The Vampire Diaries Season 9 have been discredited by the series developer, Julie Plec. Based on her, she’s is working on almost any spinoffs but has been positive about anything related to the ninth season moving ahead.

Many fans are worried about the future of Season 9 of The Vampire Diaries as Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role since Damon Salvatore. He cited that he would no more want to play the part of a vampire. Nina Dobrev refused to reprise her role as Elena Gilbert at The Vampire Diaries.

You can probably recall that Ian Somerhalder’s supposed intimate connection with Nina Dobrev was highly highlighted, resulting in a bitter relationship between him and his wife, Nikki Reed. We believe this is the main reason for both the stars for saying No to their roles in The Vampire Diaries Season 9.