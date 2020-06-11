The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Latest Details!!!

- Advertisement -

The Stranger is a gripping mystery that first premiered on Netflix on 30th January 2020. It’s motivated by the book of the same title by Harlan Coben.

It features Richard Armitage as Adam Price, the protagonist of this series. Hannah John-Kamen plays the titular role of”The Stranger.”

The cast have been praised for their performances at the thriller and the show has gained quite a following. However, despite demand for a second season of this series, Netflix has not renewed this series yet.

Release Date

It has not been canceled yet, so there’s still hope for a different season, particularly since the very first season of this series hasn’t tied up all of the loose ends. There are still a lot of questions the audiences want answered.

If the series does get picked up, a second-year cannot be expected till January of 2022 at the earliest because of work restrictions in reaction to COVID and due to the very long wait for its renewal.

Cast

As of this instant, no specifics related to the cast of the series were displayed. However, we could expect some of our old cast to be returning to the collection.

Richard Armitage as Adam Price

Siobhan Finneran as DS Johanna Griffin

Jennifer Saunder as Heidi Doyle

Shaun Dooley as Doug Tripp

Paul Kaye as Patrick Katz

Dervla Kirwan as Corinne Price

Cardiff Kirwan as DC Wesley Ross

Jacob Dudman as Thomas Price

Ella — Rae Smith as Daisy Hoy

Stephen Rea as Martin Killane

Anthony Head as Edgar Price

Hannah John — Kamen as The Stranger

Plot

Towards the end of this first year, Adam discovers the Stranger is his sister. This will be a huge plot point in the second season, which will also revolve around Adam. If you are among the fans eagerly awaiting news of the show’s renewal, then be sure to message Netflix’s official reports on social networking and let them know. Demand for a show on societal programs plays a big role in whether the show gets revived.