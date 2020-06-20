Home TV Series Netflix The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details
The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

By- Anand mohan
The Stranger was released this year in January and is a British mystery-thriller series. It is based on the popular novel”The Stranger” written by Harlan Coben. A’mysterious stranger’ who appears to be a woman in her 20s wearing a baseball cap informs a guy a secret that has a critical impact on his life. The guy is the director of this show Adam Price played with Richard Armitage.

When Adam’s spouse Corinne played with Dervla Kirwan learns about Adam’s discovering she mysteriously disappears after texting Adam that she needs time for himself. Every episode of this series ends on a cliffhanger which makes this show one of the most binge-worthy series on Netflix. When the last episode of the first season finished on another cliffhanger, fans immediately went ahead to ask for another season!

Release Date

With the end of a thrilling season, the fans had a season 2 as soon as possible. But now, no release date for season two was published. Even though there are expectations for the launching of this new season in early 2021 but it may be postponed since the creation of any film or series is stopped as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Cast

It is expected that the main cast such as Richard Armitage as Adam Price, Siobhan Finneran as Detective Sergeant (DS) Johanna Griffin, Dervla Kirwan as Corrine Price will be seen in next season as well. Adam Price’s Children Thomas played with Jacob Dudman and Ryan played by Misha Handley are also seen in the next season.

Plot

The next season will probably revolve more around the relation between Adam and the’mysterious stranger’ who’s seen during the show revealing secrets about various characters.

Also, a few elements of witchcraft have been observed in the first season so there might be some improvement in that front too. One thing is for certain that this season will be another puzzle-filled binge-worthy addition to Netflix’s ever-expanding collection of mystery series.

