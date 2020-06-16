“The Sims” 5: Check out its release date, new features and everything else

- Advertisement -

When it comes to life- simulation video game series, “The Sims,” undoubtedly, gives a tough competition to other games.

So far, four titles under this franchise have been released. Now, viewers are looking forward to the release of “The Sims 5”.

Most of the games of “The Sims” series are sandbox games. In this game, players usually create virtual avatars called “Sims,” and gamers can even regulate the tiniest life events of “The Sims,” right from their house to their moods and desires.

This franchise has become very popular among the games and has created numerous Guinness World Records, including as of 2017, “Most Expansion Packs for a Videogame Series,” and many others.

It is also one of the best selling video game series of all time.

Gamers are now quite curious to know about the arrival of “The Sims 5”. Let’s see how exciting “The Sims 5” will be.

Release date of “The Sims 5”

The release date of “The Sims” has not yet been announced. However, there is a probability that “The Sims 5” may release in 2021. “The Sims 5” is likely to be available on Sony’s PS5, Xbox-X series, and other platforms.

What can we expect from “The Sims 5”?

Games of “The Sims” series usually do not have any fixed goal. In this game, the player creates digital characters called “Sims” and can regulate everything about these characters. The player can decide its house, fulfill its demand, and even control the mood of Sims.

The games of this franchise have many features, which make them famous and exciting. Gamers are expecting that the graphics of “The Sims 5” will be improved, and it is also expected that a better transportation system along with many features will be introduced in “The Sims 5”.

Stay with us for more updates.