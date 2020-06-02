“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba’s Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS and other Japan News Network stations on October 5, 2014. So far, this series has released four seasons in Japan. However, the English dub of the first three seasons is available on Netflix. This series portrays the struggle of Elizabeth of searching a group of knights, known as “The Seven Deadly Sins”, to save her kingdom.

This series has created a huge fan following and now its fans from different corners of the world are waiting for the English dub of season 4.

Release date of “The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”

In Japan, the airing of episodes of season 4 began on October 9, 2019, and ended on March 25, 2020. The official Netflix NX twitter account has already revealed season 4 will premiere in July 2020 but the exact date is not yet known.

The expected cast of ” Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods “

There will be many new characters in the coming season. But the main characters will remain the same. They are:

Elizabeth Liones

King Harlequin

Meliodas

Merlin

Diane

Liz

Growth

Escanor

The expected plot of “The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”

In season 3, Hendrickson assisted in the escape of the members of “The Ten Commandments”. Capturing Camelot by Zeldris and the death of Fraudlin by Meliodas made the season 3 even more interesting. It is likely that season 4 will where season 3 ended, taking the storyline forward. Various mysteries will be revealed and the secret of connection of Melinda with Elizabeth will also come out. Fans may get their answer whether Meliodas will take demon form or not.

