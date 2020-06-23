Home Lifestyle The rule comes as Nevada has witnessed a spike in coronavirus instances...
The rule comes as Nevada has witnessed a spike in coronavirus instances over the past two weeks

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
The rule comes as Nevada has witnessed a spike in coronavirus instances over the past two weeks.

Several states across the nation see positive coronavirus tests reach all-time highs.

At a development that lots of people saw coming a mile away, gaming regulators in Las Vegas intend to apply mask-wearing guidelines more vigorously.

The city has witnessed a massive gain in the amount of coronavirus cases over the previous two weeks.

Although Vegas was largely a ghost town across the lockdown, the gaming and entertainment haven surface in the end of May and quickly saw an influx of vacationers hitting up casino floors.

And though casinos implemente a few security precautions, the spike in coronavirus cases demonstrates that more must be carried out.

Effective now, gamblers in tables that don’t have a plexiglass partition will be requir to wear a mask.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board also included that the rule doesn’t only apply to players, but even audiences who happen to be within half of the table.

Up until now, casinos have been exclusively focus on maintaining social bookmarking procedures and disinfecting cards and dice.

Along with the new rule for bettors, players will then be require to give guests free masks whenever they enter the casino floor.

Admittedly, it is somewhat strange that Nevada needed a massive uptick in coronavirus instances to implement a seemingly obvious safety plan.

Regarding the current condition of the coronavirus in Nevada, the virus there is growing at a rate the state has not seen in weeks.

Nonetheless, there’s no sign that officials in Nevada are planning for another shutdown anytime soon.

Nevada, meanwhile, isn’t the only state experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases

As it stands today, approximately 20 countries are seeing the number of coronavirus cases rise.

What is more, some states like Florida and Arizona are reporting a record number of daily reported coronavirus cases.

In Arizona specifically, the country on Thursday saw nearly 3,250 new coronavirus cases. The amount of new cases in Florida, meanwhile, jumped to 3,820.

The unhappy reality is that several regions are seeing new peaks in coronavirus infections.

What’s more, the increase in coronavirus cases comes at a time when people are moving out more frequently

while becoming more complacent when it comes to adhering to social bookmarking along with other security guidelines.

Put, there is a solid chance this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

Other countries seeing a resurgence in coronavirus cases comprise North Carolina, Utah, and Oregon.

