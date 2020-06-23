Home TV Series The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Where to...
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Where to Watch?

By- Shubh Bohra
Rising of the shield hero is the Japanese light novel series written by an eco yuga sake which is adapted into one of the most popular anime series of the same name announced in 2017 dot.

The first series of the series was quite decent and gained a good fan base with its release. It was aired from January 9 to June 26, 2019, which was directed by the caliber got the first season consisted of 25 episodes, and now fans are hoping for a second season as the continuation of the first season.

The makers of the series confirmed that the series got renewal for the second season after receiving the praise from the previous season. They are eager to bring the second season as soon as possible. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the schedule might get conflicted. Yet we can expect them to release the season by the end of 2020. Nothing definite yet, though.

The cast of “ The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 “

We can expect the original cast member to reprise their role for the second season we will love to see Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Rina he Daca, Billy Kameez, Erica Mendes and others was prising their roles in the upcoming season along with we can also witness for some new character stop looking at the current status of production.

The plot of “the Rising of the shield hero season 2.”

The storyline for the upcoming season uncertain however, fans are curious to witness now Fumi back in action fighting the outer threat again. Last season was quite impressive and we are expecting them to carry the same vibe. Certain fan theories suggest that the fight in the upcoming season will be on the next level in comparison with the action of the first season. Stay tuned for more updates

Shubh Bohra

