The Punisher Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

The Punisher is an American web television series created by Steve Lightfoot. This action crime drama series is based on the Marvel comics character ‘The Punisher’ by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, and John Romita Sr. The show is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The distributing company for the TV series is Netflix. The show has been produced by Marvel Television, ABC Studios, and Bohemian Risk Productions. As of now, 2 seasons for the same have been premiered on Netflix. The first season of the show was released on November 17, 2017. Due to its tremendous success over the streaming platform, the show was renewed for another season, a month later. Season 2 of the series premiered on Netflix on January 18, 2019.

The Punisher Cast

The cast for the show is as follows,

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as David Lieberman, Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani, Daniel Webber as Lewis Wilson, Paul Schulze as William Rawlins and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

The Punisher Season 3 release date

The show has gained quite a lot of popularity among fans due to its connections with the MCU. However, unfortunately for the fans, the show has been canceled by Netflix. This decision was made public on February 28, 2019, exactly a month later, after the release of season 2 of the show.

Keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com regarding the latest movie releases, upcoming tv shows, and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.