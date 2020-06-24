Home TV Series Netflix The Punisher Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should...
TV SeriesNetflix

The Punisher Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

The Punisher is an American web television series created by Steve Lightfoot. This action crime drama series is based on the Marvel comics character ‘The Punisher’ by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, and John Romita Sr. The show is set in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The distributing company for the TV series is Netflix. The show has been produced by Marvel Television, ABC Studios, and Bohemian Risk Productions. As of now, 2 seasons for the same have been premiered on Netflix. The first season of the show was released on November 17, 2017. Due to its tremendous success over the streaming platform, the show was renewed for another season, a month later. Season 2 of the series premiered on Netflix on January 18, 2019.

Also Read:   The Punisher Season 3: Will The Series Come Back On Netflix? All The New Information

The Punisher Cast

The cast for the show is as follows,

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as David Lieberman, Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani, Daniel Webber as Lewis Wilson, Paul Schulze as William Rawlins and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

Also Read:   The Punisher Season 3: Will The Series Come Back On Netflix? All The New Information

The Punisher Season 3 release date

The show has gained quite a lot of popularity among fans due to its connections with the MCU. However, unfortunately for the fans, the show has been canceled by Netflix. This decision was made public on February 28, 2019, exactly a month later, after the release of season 2 of the show.

Also Read:   The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com regarding the latest movie releases, upcoming tv shows, and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release Date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated using Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world wherein humankind...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And All Information Here

Gaming Ajeet Kumar -
As soon as we feel free, because we never get over this, these have exciting things we use to play games. You never feel...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Pirates of the carribean 6

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
The film series began in 2003 with Jhonny Depp playing the lead role of 'Jack Sparrow.' The movie was an instant hit on the...
Read more

The Society Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
The Society is an American mystery teen drama series created for Netflix. Christopher Keyser has created the series. The executive producers for the show...
Read more

Hunters Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And All Latset News

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Hunters is an Amazon crime drama series that premiered this season on Prime Video. It's formed by David Weil and throw Al Pacino as...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Major Update

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Zombies have always been our favorite, haven't they? Black Summer is an American zombie apocalypse drama web TV series created for Netflix. Karl Schaefer...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Details Here

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
One of the comedy Netflix reveals is back with another season. Is loved by fans across the world. It looks like the series will...
Read more

Indiana jones 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast All The Latest Update

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
We all love adventurous movies, don't we? At least I do. Indiana Jones is an American movie franchise based on the adventures of Dr....
Read more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Storyline, Cast And All Information Here

Movies Ajeet Kumar -
I recall when I was young, my mother used to tell tales to me and threatened me. But as I grew up, I realized...
Read more

GLOW Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
GLOW is an American comedy-drama web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on...
Read more
© World Top Trend